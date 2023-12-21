The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) will host the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. New Orleans matchup in this article.

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-24.5) 155.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-23.5) 155.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

New Orleans has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

Ohio State has won just two games against the spread this season.

In the Buckeyes' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

