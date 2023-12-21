The New Orleans Privateers (5-6) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New Orleans vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans Stats Insights

New Orleans has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42% from the field.

The Privateers are the 104th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 60th.

The Privateers score an average of 80 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 66.6 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

New Orleans is 5-5 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

New Orleans averages 94 points per game at home, and 72.5 away.

In 2023-24 the Privateers are giving up 21.5 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (85.3).

Beyond the arc, New Orleans makes fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (6.5), but makes a higher percentage on the road (34%) than at home (31%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule