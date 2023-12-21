When the Dallas Stars square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mason Marchment find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

In nine of 30 games this season, Marchment has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Marchment's shooting percentage is 16.4%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:16 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:07 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:49 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 14:18 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 2 2 0 15:17 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

