When the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams square off in Week 16 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Lynn Bowden Jr. score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Lynn Bowden Jr. score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Bowden has caught nine passes on 14 targets for 72 yards, averaging 12 yards per game.

Having played six games this year, Bowden has not tallied a TD reception.

Lynn Bowden Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 12 @Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 13 Lions 1 1 5 0 Week 14 Panthers 4 4 24 0 Week 15 Giants 5 3 31 0

