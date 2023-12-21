The LSU Tigers (6-5) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites against the Lamar Cardinals (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network. The matchup has a point total of 152.5.

LSU vs. Lamar Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -16.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 152.5 points three times.

The average point total in LSU's games this season is 144.6, 7.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers' ATS record is 3-8-0 this season.

LSU has been the favorite in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -1600 or more twice this season and split those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 94.1% chance of a victory for LSU.

LSU vs. Lamar Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 3 27.3% 74.1 157.3 70.5 149 142.3 Lamar 7 77.8% 83.2 157.3 78.5 149 148.4

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

The 74.1 points per game the Tigers record are the same as the Cardinals allow.

When LSU puts up more than 78.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

LSU vs. Lamar Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 3-8-0 1-4 5-6-0 Lamar 7-2-0 1-0 8-1-0

LSU vs. Lamar Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Lamar 10-8 Home Record 6-9 0-9 Away Record 2-12 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

