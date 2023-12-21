The LSU Tigers (6-5) play the Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Lamar matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Lamar Betting Trends

LSU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

Lamar has put together a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Cardinals' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), LSU is 86th in college basketball. It is far below that, 138th, according to computer rankings.

The Tigers' national championship odds have dropped from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +50000, the -biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +50000, LSU has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

