The LSU Tigers (6-5) face the Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SECN

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

In games LSU shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Tigers are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 76th.

The Tigers average 74.1 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 78.5 the Cardinals allow.

LSU is 2-1 when scoring more than 78.5 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LSU scored 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was 6.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (62.4).

When playing at home, the Tigers allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than away from home (76.2).

LSU averaged 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

