The LSU Tigers (6-5) face the Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • In games LSU shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 76th.
  • The Tigers average 74.1 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 78.5 the Cardinals allow.
  • LSU is 2-1 when scoring more than 78.5 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • LSU scored 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was 6.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (62.4).
  • When playing at home, the Tigers allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than away from home (76.2).
  • LSU averaged 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Kansas State L 75-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Alabama State W 74-56 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/16/2023 Texas L 96-85 Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Lamar - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/29/2023 Northwestern State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/6/2024 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

