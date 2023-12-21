How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-9) will look to end a six-game road skid when visiting the South Alabama Jaguars (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mitchell Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters score only 0.4 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Jaguars allow (62.9).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-2 when it scores more than 62.9 points.
- South Alabama is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.5 points.
- The 66.1 points per game the Jaguars average are the same as the Lady Techsters allow.
- South Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.1 points.
- Louisiana Tech has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
- The Jaguars shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede defensively.
- The Lady Techsters shoot 39.9% from the field, just 5.7% higher than the Jaguars allow.
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Salma Bates: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (27-for-99)
- Anna Larr Roberson: 11.7 PTS, 50.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Robyn Lee: 8.5 PTS, 42 FG%
- Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
- Jianna Morris: 7.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|SMU
|L 69-53
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 49-47
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/18/2023
|Cal Baptist
|W 77-51
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/21/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|1/6/2024
|Sam Houston
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
