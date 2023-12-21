Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Live Oak High School at Broadmoor High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
  • Location: Baton Rouge, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.