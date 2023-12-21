For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Craig Smith a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Smith has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 2-0

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

