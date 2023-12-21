High school basketball is on the schedule today in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grand Lake High School at St. Edmund Catholic School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 21

5:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Eunice, LA

Eunice, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Hathaway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

7:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Jennings, LA

Jennings, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bell City High School at Sam Houston High School