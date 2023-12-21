Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you reside in Bossier Parish, Louisiana and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Caddo High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weston High School at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Haughton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
