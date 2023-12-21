Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ascension Parish Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Ascension Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Ascension Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
French Settlement High School at Ascension Catholic School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Donaldsville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
