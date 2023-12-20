The Dallas Mavericks, Tim Hardaway Jr. included, face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 130-104 loss to the Nuggets (his previous game) Hardaway posted eight points.

In this article we will break down Hardaway's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.3 15.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 3.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA -- 22.3 19.9 PR -- 20.8 18.7 3PM 3.5 3.4 2.9



Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Hardaway has made 5.8 shots per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

He's made 3.4 threes per game, or 19.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hardaway's Mavericks average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are sixth in the league, conceding 110.7 points per contest.

The Clippers allow 43 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are 10th in the league, giving up 25.4 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have allowed 12.2 makes per game, 10th in the league.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 29 12 3 0 2 0 0 11/10/2023 27 17 3 3 2 0 0

