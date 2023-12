SWAC teams are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in nine games, including the Jackson State Tigers taking on the Miami Hurricanes.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV New Orleans Privateers at Alcorn State Braves 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Nicholls Colonels at Grambling Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Texas State Bobcats 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Prairie View A&M Panthers at Texas A&M Aggies 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 SEC Network + Cal Baptist Lancers at Texas Southern Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Alabama State Hornets at Florida State Seminoles 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACC Network Extra Jackson State Tigers at Miami Hurricanes 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACC Network Extra Southern Jaguars at Kansas State Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!