Wednesday's game at Bramlage Coliseum has the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) matching up with the Southern Jaguars (1-8) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-47 win, as our model heavily favors Kansas State.

The Jaguars' last game was a 76-51 loss to Nebraska on Sunday.

Southern vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Southern vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 77, Southern 47

Other SWAC Predictions

Southern Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars haven't beaten a single Division 1 opponent this season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jaguars are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Southern has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Southern Leaders

Chloe Fleming: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Aleighyah Fontenot: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (14-for-62)

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (14-for-62) Kyanna Morgan: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

5.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Tionna Lidge: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.7 FG%

4.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.7 FG% Soniyah Reed: 7.0 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars' -126 scoring differential (being outscored by 14.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 53.2 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per outing (240th in college basketball).

