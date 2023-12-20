SE Louisiana vs. Grambling: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The Grambling Tigers (2-8) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 137.5 for the matchup.
SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Hammond, Louisiana
- Venue: University Center (LA)
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|SE Louisiana
|-5.5
|137.5
SE Louisiana Betting Records & Stats
- SE Louisiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- The average point total in SE Louisiana's matchups this year is 143.2, 5.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Lions have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.
- SE Louisiana has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The Lions have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.
- SE Louisiana has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SE Louisiana
|5
|55.6%
|68
|134
|75.2
|154.3
|147.6
|Grambling
|4
|50%
|66
|134
|79.1
|154.3
|137.9
Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends
- The Lions average 68 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 79.1 the Tigers give up.
SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SE Louisiana
|4-5-0
|0-0
|3-6-0
|Grambling
|2-6-0
|2-5
|4-4-0
SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SE Louisiana
|Grambling
|10-4
|Home Record
|11-1
|7-8
|Away Record
|9-6
|3-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|82.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
