The Grambling Tigers (2-8) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 137.5 for the matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: University Center (LA)

Favorite Spread Over/Under SE Louisiana -5.5 137.5

SE Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The average point total in SE Louisiana's matchups this year is 143.2, 5.7 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Lions have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

SE Louisiana has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Lions have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

SE Louisiana has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SE Louisiana 5 55.6% 68 134 75.2 154.3 147.6 Grambling 4 50% 66 134 79.1 154.3 137.9

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Lions average 68 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 79.1 the Tigers give up.

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SE Louisiana 4-5-0 0-0 3-6-0 Grambling 2-6-0 2-5 4-4-0

SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SE Louisiana Grambling 10-4 Home Record 11-1 7-8 Away Record 9-6 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

