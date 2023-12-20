SE Louisiana vs. Grambling December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) meet the Grambling Tigers (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Roger McFarlane: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Roscoe Eastmond: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carlos Paez: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Grambling Players to Watch
SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Stat Comparison
|SE Louisiana Rank
|SE Louisiana AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|224th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|67.4
|317th
|302nd
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|334th
|292nd
|30.5
|Rebounds
|28.4
|338th
|146th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|212th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|3.9
|357th
|93rd
|15.0
|Assists
|10.4
|335th
|249th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.6
|235th
