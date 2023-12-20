SE Louisiana vs. Grambling: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Grambling Tigers (2-8) will look to stop a seven-game road skid when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA), airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|SE Louisiana Moneyline
|Grambling Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SE Louisiana (-5.5)
|137.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|SE Louisiana (-5.5)
|137.5
|-260
|+205
SE Louisiana vs. Grambling Betting Trends
- SE Louisiana has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Lions games have hit the over three out of nine times this season.
- Grambling has won just two games against the spread this season.
- In the Tigers' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
