Wednesday's contest that pits the Alcorn State Braves (2-6) versus the New Orleans Privateers (2-8) at Davey Whitney Complex has a projected final score of 62-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alcorn State, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on December 20.

The Privateers head into this matchup on the heels of a 67-59 victory over Tarleton State on Monday.

New Orleans vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

New Orleans vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alcorn State 62, New Orleans 58

Other Southland Predictions

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

The Privateers' best win this season came in a 67-59 victory against the Tarleton State Texans on December 18.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Privateers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

11.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Alexis Calderon: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

8.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Justice Ross: 8.3 PTS, 29.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

8.3 PTS, 29.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Jayla Kimbrough: 8.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

8.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Zoe Cooper: 3.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers are being outscored by 17.6 points per game, with a -176 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.9 points per game (331st in college basketball), and allow 71.5 per contest (303rd in college basketball).

