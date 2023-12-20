On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (12-8) face the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSC.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSSC

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 31.8 points, 8.5 boards and 8.6 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made treys per contest (third in NBA).

Kyrie Irving posts 23.8 points, 4.1 boards and 5.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 16.8 points, 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.0% from downtown with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in league).

Dereck Lively averages 8.7 points, 1.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paul George gives the Clippers 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Clippers are receiving 21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Kawhi Leonard this season.

Russell Westbrook gives the Clippers 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Clippers are getting 11.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Ivica Zubac this season.

James Harden gets the Clippers 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.7 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Mavericks Clippers 119.7 Points Avg. 112.9 117.0 Points Allowed Avg. 109.3 46.9% Field Goal % 46.9% 37.5% Three Point % 36.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.