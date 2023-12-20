The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Seattle U Redhawks (6-5) at Redhawk Center on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 134.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seattle U -1.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 134.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have had a 138.3-point total on average, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Louisiana Tech has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Louisiana Tech has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

This season, the Bulldogs have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Louisiana Tech has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seattle U 6 60% 75.7 151.8 65.5 127.8 141.2 Louisiana Tech 6 60% 76.1 151.8 62.3 127.8 140.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 76.1 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redhawks allow to opponents.

Louisiana Tech is 5-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seattle U 5-5-0 2-5 4-6-0 Louisiana Tech 6-4-0 2-1 4-6-0

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seattle U Louisiana Tech 12-2 Home Record 9-6 7-7 Away Record 4-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.