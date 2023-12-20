The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) play the Seattle U Redhawks (5-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Redhawk Center. This matchup will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Cameron Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Schumacher: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kobe Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Brandton Chatfield: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Vasja Pandza: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seattle U Players to Watch

  • Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Schumacher: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Chatfield: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Pandza: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank
247th 71.8 Points Scored 75.3 164th
44th 64.1 Points Allowed 60.6 10th
178th 33.3 Rebounds 36.9 45th
210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 107th
284th 6.1 3pt Made 8.1 123rd
174th 13.4 Assists 13.8 149th
314th 13.9 Turnovers 11.3 129th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.