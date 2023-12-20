Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) play the Seattle U Redhawks (5-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Redhawk Center. This matchup will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Tech Games
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Cameron Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kobe Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Vasja Pandza: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Seattle U Players to Watch
Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|247th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|75.3
|164th
|44th
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|60.6
|10th
|178th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|36.9
|45th
|210th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|107th
|284th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|8.1
|123rd
|174th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.8
|149th
|314th
|13.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|129th
