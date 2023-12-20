The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) battle the Seattle U Redhawks (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
  • Louisiana Tech is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 198th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 76.1 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redhawks allow to opponents.
  • Louisiana Tech is 8-2 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Louisiana Tech scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 68.2 on the road.
  • At home, the Bulldogs give up 57.9 points per game. Away, they concede 68.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Louisiana Tech sinks fewer 3-pointers away (7.0 per game) than at home (9.3), and makes a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (39.4%) too.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Louisiana W 72-67 Thomas Assembly Center
12/12/2023 SE Louisiana W 89-60 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Saint Louis L 75-74 Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
1/3/2024 Dallas Christian - Thomas Assembly Center

