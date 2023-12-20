The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) battle the Seattle U Redhawks (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Louisiana Tech is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 198th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 76.1 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redhawks allow to opponents.

Louisiana Tech is 8-2 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana Tech scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 68.2 on the road.

At home, the Bulldogs give up 57.9 points per game. Away, they concede 68.4.

Beyond the arc, Louisiana Tech sinks fewer 3-pointers away (7.0 per game) than at home (9.3), and makes a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (39.4%) too.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule