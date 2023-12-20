Wednesday's contest between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) and the Seattle U Redhawks (6-5) at Redhawk Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Louisiana Tech securing the victory. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 20.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 70, Seattle U 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. Seattle U

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-0.2)

Louisiana Tech (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Seattle U has a 5-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Louisiana Tech, who is 6-4-0 ATS. Both the Redhawks and the Bulldogs are 4-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game, with a +166 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.1 points per game (156th in college basketball) and give up 62.3 per contest (18th in college basketball).

Louisiana Tech wins the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. It collects 40.3 rebounds per game, 52nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.1.

Louisiana Tech connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) while shooting 37.0% from deep (61st in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 31.5%.

Louisiana Tech has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 11.0 (111th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (119th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.