The Grambling Tigers (2-8) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing skid when visiting the SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at University Center (LA). The game airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SE Louisiana vs. Grambling matchup in this article.

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SE Louisiana Moneyline Grambling Moneyline BetMGM SE Louisiana (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SE Louisiana (-5.5) 137.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grambling vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends

Grambling has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this year (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

SE Louisiana has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Lions games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this season.

