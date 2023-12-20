Wednesday's game between the Grambling Tigers (4-5) and Nicholls Colonels (6-5) squaring off at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grambling, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Tigers head into this matchup on the heels of a 96-64 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Grambling vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 69, Nicholls 66

Other SWAC Predictions

Grambling Schedule Analysis

The Tigers beat the No. 117-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Arizona State Sun Devils, 70-67, on November 16, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Grambling has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Grambling 2023-24 Best Wins

70-67 at home over Arizona State (No. 117) on November 16

64-59 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 250) on November 22

Grambling Leaders

Douthshine Prien: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.7 PTS, 3.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jordyn Carter: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

6.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Demya Young: 12.5 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

12.5 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53) Anijah Grant: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG% Jazmyne Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 2.9 points per game with a -26 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.3 points per game (88th in college basketball) and give up 76.2 per outing (338th in college basketball).

