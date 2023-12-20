Dante Exum's Dallas Mavericks take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Exum put up 11 points in his last game, which ended in a 130-104 loss versus the Nuggets.

Below, we look at Exum's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Dante Exum Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 8.3 13.1 Rebounds 4.5 2.7 3.6 Assists 3.5 2.4 3.7 PRA -- 13.4 20.4 PR -- 11 16.7 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Dante Exum Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Exum has made 3.3 shots per game, which accounts for 6.7% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 4.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Exum's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 102.8 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Giving up 110.7 points per contest, the Clippers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Clippers concede 43 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the NBA, allowing 25.4 per contest.

The Clippers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Dante Exum vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 18 2 8 2 0 0 1 11/10/2023 18 8 2 6 2 0 0

