Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plain Dealing High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.