The Maryland Terrapins (4-4) will meet the Nicholls State Colonels (3-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.

Nicholls State vs. Maryland Game Information

Nicholls State Players to Watch

  • Julian Reese: 14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Jahmir Young: 16.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Donta Scott: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Geronimo: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

Nicholls State vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank
294th 68.5 Points Scored 73.2 218th
31st 63.0 Points Allowed 79.0 327th
245th 31.8 Rebounds 31.0 270th
63rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 292nd
340th 5.0 3pt Made 9.2 48th
326th 10.6 Assists 10.1 343rd
198th 12.1 Turnovers 12.0 189th

