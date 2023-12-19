Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calcasieu Parish Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeRidder High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton Christian Academy at Washington-Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.