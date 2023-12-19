Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Beauregard High School at Anacoco High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19

5:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Anacoco, LA

Anacoco, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

East Beauregard High School at Pickering High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19

5:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Leesville, LA

Leesville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Beauregard High School at Anacoco High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Anacoco, LA

Anacoco, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

DeRidder High School at Sam Houston High School