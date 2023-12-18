Will Wyatt Johnston Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 18?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Wyatt Johnston find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnston stats and insights
- In seven of 29 games this season, Johnston has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
- Johnston has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Johnston's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|16:46
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:55
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 2-0
Stars vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
