UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will meet the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Robert McCray: 19.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryce Workman: 13.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Niblack: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 5.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Jacksonville Players to Watch
UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison
|Jacksonville Rank
|Jacksonville AVG
|UL Monroe AVG
|UL Monroe Rank
|128th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|67.0
|318th
|220th
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|210th
|77th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|37.8
|37th
|132nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|14.8
|4th
|266th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|5.8
|303rd
|223rd
|12.6
|Assists
|14.7
|106th
|318th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|249th
