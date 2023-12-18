Can we anticipate Sam Steel scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars match up against the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, Steel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Steel has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:26 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 13:23 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:04 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 2-0

Stars vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

