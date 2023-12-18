Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Famous Toastery Bowl
In this year's Famous Toastery Bowl, the Old Dominion Monarchs are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will act as host on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup in this article.
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|55.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|56.5
|-130
|+108
Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Monarchs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Western Kentucky is 5-5-0 ATS this year.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
