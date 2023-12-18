Will Nils Lundkvist Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 18?
Can we anticipate Nils Lundkvist scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundkvist stats and insights
- Lundkvist is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Lundkvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
