The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (17-10) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW. The over/under for the matchup is set at 238.5.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -7.5 238.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score over 238.5 points.

Dallas' games this season have had an average of 237 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Dallas has a 14-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

Dallas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 7 25.9% 114.7 234.6 110.8 227.9 224.8 Mavericks 15 60% 119.9 234.6 117.1 227.9 233.1

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The Mavericks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

This season, Dallas is 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-4-0 ATS (.692).

The Mavericks' 119.9 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 110.8 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 110.8 points, Dallas is 13-7 against the spread and 15-5 overall.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Mavericks and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 14-11 0-0 18-7 Nuggets 11-16 3-4 12-15

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Mavericks Nuggets 119.9 Points Scored (PG) 114.7 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 13-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 15-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-1 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 110.8 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 7-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-12 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-7

