On Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Dallas Mavericks (16-9) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Denver Nuggets (17-10), airing at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Nuggets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.7 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 110.8 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Mavericks put up 119.9 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (22nd in NBA). They have a +69 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.

These teams average 234.6 points per game combined, 3.9 less than this game's total.

These teams give up a combined 227.9 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together an 11-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has covered 14 times in 25 chances against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Mavericks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Luka Doncic 35.5 -110 32.7 Dante Exum 14.5 -105 8.1 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.5 -133 10.0 Grant Williams 8.5 -128 9.7

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Dante Exum or another Mavericks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Mavericks and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Nuggets +400 +225 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.