Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, NBA play will see the Denver Nuggets (17-10) hosting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (16-9) at Ball Arena, with the matchup starting at 9:00 PM ET.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Luka Doncic
|Nikola Jokic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1342.3
|1494.6
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|55.9
|57.5
|Fantasy Rank
|2
|3
Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic Insights
Luka Doncic & the Mavericks
- Doncic's averages for the season are 32.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists, making 48.8% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 triples per game (second in NBA).
- The Mavericks outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 119.9 points per game, sixth in league, and conceding 117.1 per contest, 22nd in NBA) and have a +69 scoring differential.
- Dallas pulls down 42.2 rebounds per game (23rd in league) while conceding 45.9 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.
- The Mavericks connect on 2.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 15.9 (first in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.
- Dallas wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 11.6 (second in league) while its opponents average 13.7.
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Nikola Jokic posts 27 points, 12.4 boards and 9.5 assists per game, making 54.1% of shots from the field and 30.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Nuggets' +106 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.7 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 110.8 per contest (sixth in the league).
- The 44.6 rebounds per game Denver averages rank 11th in the league, and are 1.7 more than the 42.9 its opponents collect per outing.
- The Nuggets make 11.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 11.1 on average.
- Denver has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (third in NBA play) while forcing 12 (24th in the league).
Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Luka Doncic
|Nikola Jokic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|2.3
|7.2
|Usage Percentage
|35.4%
|32%
|True Shooting Pct
|61.6%
|61.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|12.3%
|20.4%
|Assist Pct
|41.3%
|47%
