On Monday, NBA play will see the Denver Nuggets (17-10) hosting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (16-9) at Ball Arena, with the matchup starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Ball Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 1342.3 1494.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.9 57.5 Fantasy Rank 2 3

Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic's averages for the season are 32.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists, making 48.8% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 triples per game (second in NBA).

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 119.9 points per game, sixth in league, and conceding 117.1 per contest, 22nd in NBA) and have a +69 scoring differential.

Dallas pulls down 42.2 rebounds per game (23rd in league) while conceding 45.9 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.

The Mavericks connect on 2.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 15.9 (first in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.

Dallas wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 11.6 (second in league) while its opponents average 13.7.

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic posts 27 points, 12.4 boards and 9.5 assists per game, making 54.1% of shots from the field and 30.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

The Nuggets' +106 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.7 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 110.8 per contest (sixth in the league).

The 44.6 rebounds per game Denver averages rank 11th in the league, and are 1.7 more than the 42.9 its opponents collect per outing.

The Nuggets make 11.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 11.1 on average.

Denver has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (third in NBA play) while forcing 12 (24th in the league).

Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game 2.3 7.2 Usage Percentage 35.4% 32% True Shooting Pct 61.6% 61.1% Total Rebound Pct 12.3% 20.4% Assist Pct 41.3% 47%

