The Cal Baptist Lancers (9-0) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning run when hitting the road against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison

  • The Lancers' 74.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 68.4 the Lady Techsters give up.
  • When it scores more than 68.4 points, Cal Baptist is 7-0.
  • Louisiana Tech has a 3-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.
  • The 61.3 points per game the Lady Techsters put up are 5.6 fewer points than the Lancers allow (66.9).
  • When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 66.9 points, it is 2-0.
  • When Cal Baptist allows fewer than 61.3 points, it is 2-0.
  • This year the Lady Techsters are shooting 39.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Lancers concede.
  • The Lancers make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Anna Larr Roberson: 12.1 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.2 3PT% (25-for-92)
  • Robyn Lee: 9.0 PTS, 42.7 FG%
  • Silvia Nativi: 5.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
  • Jianna Morris: 6.9 PTS, 29.1 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arkansas State L 69-58 First National Bank Arena
12/14/2023 SMU L 69-53 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 Alcorn State W 49-47 Thomas Assembly Center
12/18/2023 Cal Baptist - Thomas Assembly Center
12/21/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center

