UL Monroe vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) and UL Monroe Warhawks (8-1) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 74-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Alabama, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.
The Warhawks won their most recent matchup 76-60 against Northwestern State on Tuesday.
UL Monroe vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UL Monroe vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 74, UL Monroe 58
UL Monroe Schedule Analysis
- The Warhawks' signature victory this season came against the Milwaukee Panthers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 219) in our computer rankings. The Warhawks brought home the 73-67 win at a neutral site on November 16.
- UL Monroe has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).
UL Monroe 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 219) on November 16
- 60-52 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 242) on November 29
- 76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 243) on December 12
- 73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 323) on November 17
- 78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 330) on November 11
UL Monroe Leaders
- Daisha Bradford: 23.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (29-for-78)
- Katlyn Manuel: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.2 FG%
- Jakayla Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.6 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
- Lauren Gross: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
UL Monroe Performance Insights
- The Warhawks have a +203 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.5 points per game. They're putting up 81.2 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.7 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball.
