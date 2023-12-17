Sunday's contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-2) matching up with the Southern Jaguars (1-7) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 77-51 win, as our model heavily favors Nebraska.

The Jaguars' most recent game on Monday ended in a 67-37 loss to Oregon.

Southern vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Southern vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 77, Southern 51

Other SWAC Predictions

Southern Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars haven't secured a victory this season against a D1 team.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jaguars are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Southern is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Southern Leaders

Aleighyah Fontenot: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (13-for-58)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (13-for-58) Chloe Fleming: 7.5 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.5 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Soniyah Reed: 7.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Kyanna Morgan: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Tionna Lidge: 3.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 36.7 FG%

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars' -101 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 53.5 points per game (332nd in college basketball) while allowing 66.1 per contest (219th in college basketball).

