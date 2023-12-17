Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly SEC Power Rankings
Seeking an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Alabama
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +700
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 85-82 vs Creighton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Auburn
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win SEC: +475
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
- Last Game: W 91-75 vs USC
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
3. Tennessee
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +270
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 79-70 vs NC State
Next Game
- Opponent: Tarleton State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
4. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +800
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 70-66 vs Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: Houston Christian
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Kentucky
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +450
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
- Last Game: W 87-83 vs North Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win SEC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
- Last Game: W 72-54 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: Rutgers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. Florida
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win SEC: +1200
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
- Last Game: W 70-65 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. South Carolina
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
- Last Game: W 73-69 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: Winthrop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
9. Arkansas
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win SEC: +1100
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
- Last Game: W 69-66 vs Lipscomb
Next Game
- Opponent: Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win SEC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
- Last Game: W 88-78 vs Cal
Next Game
- Opponent: Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
11. Georgia
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
- Last Game: W 66-58 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: Mount St. Mary's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
12. Missouri
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Odds to Win SEC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
- Last Game: L 93-87 vs Seton Hall
Next Game
- Opponent: Illinois
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
13. LSU
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-21
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 141st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
- Last Game: L 96-85 vs Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: Lamar
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-26
- Odds to Win SEC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 248th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
- Last Game: L 76-54 vs Texas Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
