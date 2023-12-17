Jonas Valančiūnas, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Spurs - December 17
Frost Bank Center is where the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) and New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) will clash on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Keldon Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas are players to watch for the Spurs and Pelicans, respectively.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSNO
Pelicans' Last Game
The Pelicans were victorious in their most recent game versus the Hornets, 112-107, on Friday. Valanciunas was their leading scorer with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|29
|13
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Zion Williamson
|21
|11
|4
|0
|0
|0
|CJ McCollum
|19
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Valanciunas averages 14.8 points, 9.8 boards and 2.4 assists, making 57.8% of his shots from the field.
- Brandon Ingram contributes with 23.6 points per game, plus 5 boards and 5.3 assists.
- Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 23.3 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- The Pelicans get 11.8 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 4.3 boards and 2.8 assists.
- Dyson Daniels gives the Pelicans 6.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3 assists per game, plus 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.4 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|16.6
|10.6
|2.2
|0.6
|1.1
|0.6
|Brandon Ingram
|21
|4.4
|6
|0.7
|0.2
|0.9
|Zion Williamson
|17.8
|4.5
|3.8
|0.9
|0.2
|0.1
|Herbert Jones
|12.1
|4.5
|2.4
|1.3
|0.7
|1.1
|CJ McCollum
|12.9
|2.5
|3.6
|1
|0.6
|1.9
