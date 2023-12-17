The LSU Tigers (10-1) will host the Northwestern State Demons (4-5) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network
Northwestern State vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Demons score an average of 61.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 60.8 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.8 points, Northwestern State is 2-0.
  • LSU has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.3 points.
  • The 96.4 points per game the Tigers average are 35.5 more points than the Demons give up (60.9).
  • LSU is 10-1 when scoring more than 60.9 points.
  • Northwestern State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 96.4 points.
  • This year the Tigers are shooting 51.2% from the field, 14.4% higher than the Demons give up.

Northwestern State Leaders

  • Jiselle Woodson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
  • Sharna Ayres: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
  • Karmelah Dean: 8.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30 FG%
  • Carla Celaya: 4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Jenny Ntambwe: 8.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%

Northwestern State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Southern W 46-35 F. G. Clark Center
12/6/2023 Tarleton State W 59-51 Prather Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ UL Monroe L 76-60 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/20/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center
12/30/2023 Champion Christian - Prather Coliseum

