The LSU Tigers (10-1) will host the Northwestern State Demons (4-5) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

Northwestern State vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Demons score an average of 61.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 60.8 the Tigers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.8 points, Northwestern State is 2-0.

LSU has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.3 points.

The 96.4 points per game the Tigers average are 35.5 more points than the Demons give up (60.9).

LSU is 10-1 when scoring more than 60.9 points.

Northwestern State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 96.4 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 51.2% from the field, 14.4% higher than the Demons give up.

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Sharna Ayres: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Karmelah Dean: 8.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30 FG% Carla Celaya: 4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Jenny Ntambwe: 8.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%

