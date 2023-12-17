Wondering about who will, and will not, be playing on Sunday in the NBA? A complete injury report for every squad is presented below, so keep scrolling down.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Celtics vs. Magic Injury Report

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on NBCS-BOS and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Al Horford, C: Questionable (Rest), Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Questionable (Calf), Dalano Banton, PG: Questionable (Illness), Luke Kornet, C: Out (Adductor)

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand), Joe Ingles, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Kevon Harris, SG: Out (Coach'S Decision), Markelle Fultz, PG: Questionable (Knee), Jalen Suggs, SG: Questionable (Wrist)

Spurs vs. Pelicans Injury Report

3:30 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSSW and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee), Tre Jones, PG: Questionable (Illness), Zach Collins, PF: Questionable (Knee)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Larry Nance Jr., PF: Out (Rib)

Bucks vs. Rockets Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on BSWI and Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Pat Connaughton, SG: Out (Ankle), Chris Livingston, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Khris Middleton, SF: Questionable (Injury Management), Malik Beasley, SG: Questionable (Illness)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson, SF: Questionable (Illness), Jae'Sean Tate, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Suns vs. Wizards Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on AZFamily and MNMT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Nassir Little, PF: Questionable (Knee), Eric Gordon, SG: Questionable (Leg), Josh Okogie, SG: Out (Hip), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Ankle)

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis, SG: Out (Calf), Landry Shamet, SG: Out (Rib)

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, airing on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf)

