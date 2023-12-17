Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 15 matchup with the New York Giants starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Graham's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Graham's season stats include 30 yards on four receptions (7.5 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted five times.

Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week: Rashid Shaheed (LP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Chris Olave (DNP/ankle): 72 Rec; 918 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Saints vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Graham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 30 4 3 7.5

Graham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Packers 1 1 8 1 Week 5 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Lions 1 1 6 1 Week 14 Panthers 2 2 16 1

