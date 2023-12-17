When Jake Ferguson suits up for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 15 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson has 570 receiving yards on 51 catches (74 targets) with five TDs this season, averaging 43.8 yards per game.

Ferguson has posted a touchdown catch in five of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Jake Ferguson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1 Week 10 Giants 7 4 26 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 32 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 1 35 0 Week 13 Seahawks 8 6 77 1 Week 14 Eagles 8 5 72 0

