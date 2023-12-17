The New Orleans Pelicans, Herbert Jones included, hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 112-107 win over the Hornets (his previous game) Jones posted 11 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.8 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.5 Assists -- 2.8 2.4 PRA -- 18.9 19 PR -- 16.1 16.6 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.1



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Jones has made 4.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Pelicans average the sixth-most possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 121.2 points per contest, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 46 rebounds per game.

The Spurs give up 28.2 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 14 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Herbert Jones vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 31 17 4 0 3 1 3

